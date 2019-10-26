Two boys convicted of raping 15-year-old girl get probation

Local News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA/CNN) — Two teenage boys weren’t registered as sex offenders and one was spared jail time after pleading guilty of raping a 15-year-old Tennessee girl.

The girl said two 13-year-old boys she thought were friends held her down in a Clarksville home as they raped her and filmed it.

“I didn’t want to say because, like, I was afraid nobody’s gonna believe me,” the girl told WZTV.

Clarksville police investigated the incident, found the video evidence, and the family went through the court process expecting justice.

“All of them did absolutely fantastic work until it came down to the moment where we were going to get something back by knowing that they would have at least some sort of punishment for the things they did to my daughter,” the girls dad said. “And it couldn’t happen because of the way the law is written.”

The law he’s referring to is the Juvenile Reform Act.

In an email to the family from the assistant district attorney, they quote parts of the act saying one of the boys would spend six months in juvenile detention because he had a criminal past. But the other, who had no criminal past, would serve probation at home for six months.

Additionally, neither will have to register as a sex offender because they’re under 14.

State Representative Jason Hodges heard the family’s story and wants to change the law.

“Obviously as a father I was disgusted and as a citizen of that community I was disgusted,” Hodges said. “You know rape is obviously a serious offense and whether you’re 13 or 30 you should know better.”

Hodges is working on two bills, one that would allow kids 13 and under to be charged as an adult for rape and another that would have them put on the sex offender’s registry at a judge’s discretion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk"

Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth"

One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs"

Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar"

STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP"

ACISD CAREER FAIR

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACISD CAREER FAIR"

HEMP CONFERENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "HEMP CONFERENCE"

SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER

Thumbnail for the video titled "SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER"

THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE"

DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE"

Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds"

Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo"