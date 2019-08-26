Two former Houston Police Department officers turned themselves in

(KPRC) — Two former Houston Police Department officers charged in connection with a deadly botched raid carried out earlier this year turned themselves in Friday afternoon.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said former Houston police Sgt. Gerald Goines has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the January 28 raid during which Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed.

Former Houston police Sgt. Steven Bryant was charged with tampering with a government document in connection with the case, Ogg said.

Ogg said Goines is accused of lying in the affidavit used to obtain a no-knock warrant that was executed at the home and led to the deadly shooting.

Bryant is accused of lying in a supplemental report that was filed two days after the raid.

“This is a case like none other we’ve seen,” Ogg said.

