TX cancer girl dies – Abigail Arias to get a police escort

HOUSTON (KFDX/KTJL) — A little girl with cancer who stole hearts when she became an honorary member of the Freeport Police Department, died Tuesday after battling the disease for years, the department announced on its Facebook page. 

Abigail Arias, 7, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor in her kidney, a type of cancer that doctors said has no cure. She was first diagnosed with cancer at age 4 and after going through treatment and chemotherapy, she’d achieved remission. But a few months later, she was once again diagnosed with the aggressive disease. 

In February, Abigail was sworn in as honorary police officer No. 758 at the Freeport Police Department, which had been a dream of hers. Just a week later, she was surprised with a helicopter ride with members of the Freeport Police Department.

Last month, Abigail’s family announced she was in hospice care. But despite her deteriorating condition, she was able to meet one of her heroes, Astros star Jose Altuve, before Game 1 of the World Series. Abigail gave Altuve a bracelet that he wore to the game later that night. 

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel,” Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come.” 

