TX off-duty Police Chief stops street racer

HOUSTON (CNN) — A Texas police chief headed home from work caught a street race happening, and took off after the speeding car to stop it.

Chief Art Acevedo was headed home when he says a green Charger passed him on I-10 at a very high rate of speed, and then came this white Mercedes.

Chief Acevedo says, “they watch the fast and the furious. They don’t realize that’s Hollywood, this is real life.”

The chief followed the Mercedes as the driver exited off I-45 into downtown and started running red lights.

As other officers joined the pursuit they double-checked to see if it was really Art Acevedo leading the way.

Dispatch: “Did you just say HPD 1 is in a chase?” “Yes I did.”

The Mercedes eventually pulled over at Bagby and Pierce and the driver apparently admitted to the Chief that he saw the other car going 100 miles an hour and decided to see what his car can do.

Chief Acevedo said, “he’s going to jail for reckless driving, and his car is going to car jail.”

While the chase is over, Acevedo knows the work never ends.

Chief Acevedo says, “you are always on the clock.”

The chief used this as an opportunity to promote safe driving.

He said far too many people are dying on Houston highways, and he won’t just sit back and watch it happen, even if he’s technically off the clock.