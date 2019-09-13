Tyler police say no injuries in incident at Walmart

UPDATE (8:31 p.m.):

Press release from the Tyler Police Department:

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 6:05 p.m., Tyler Police received numerous calls of shots fired near or at the rear of Walmart located at Highway 64 W. and Loop 323.

Officers responded to the area immediately to assess the situation of the reports.  Upon officers arrival it was determined that there was no indication of any active shooter within the store.   

Officers requested that the Walmart be cleared of all customers and employees so that a thorough search could be conducted for any potential victims or suspects.

Officers were told by several witnesses that they heard several shots near the rear of the store or outside the rear of the store.  Officers also conducted a search of a wooded area to the south of the store and found no evidence of victims or discharging of a weapon.

First responders from Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fire Department, UT Health Emergency Services all responded to the scene to assist Tyler Police with the incident. 

The only injuries that were reported at the scene were from personal health issues by customers  or employees.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).  Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

This incident remains under investigation by the Tyler Police Department. 

UPDATE: (7:30 p.m.):

Law enforcement is investigating the incident at Walmart as a shooting but not an active shooter, according to police.

No one was injured and no bullet casings or shells have been recovered.

Employees are returning to the store. Police are still on the scene.

Don Martin, information officer for the Tyler Police Department, said police are searching the area around Walmart for the person or persons involved.

UPDATE (7:17 p.m.):

Police say no one was injured in the shooting and the store has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are responding to reports of gunfire at the Walmart on Hwy 64W.

Witnesses have reported “a heavy police presence” at the store, and several have reported hearing gunshots.

A shop owner in the Walmart shopping complex says Walmart has been evacuated.

This is a developing situation. KETK has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details become available.

https://www.facebook.com/joel.alvarado.906/videos/pcb.2874359415926639/2874359002593347/?type=3&theater
Video from Joel Alvarado via Facebook

