NEW MEXICO (NBC News) — The U.S. Christmas tree is on its way to Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, crews in New Mexico’s Carson National Forest cut down this year’s 60-foot blue spruce. The tree was quickly lifted, then loaded up for a two-week, 1,500-mile journey to our nation’s capital.

This is not the first time New Mexico has had the honor of providing the Capitol Christmas tree.

In 2005, an Engelmann spruce from Santa Fe National Forest stood on the west lawn of the Capitol.

