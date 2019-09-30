Uber is upping their security

(KFDX/KJTL) — Uber is upping security with new app features.

These new features touch on three key issues the company has faced, making sure riders can get help, making sure they’re getting the right drivers and making sure they’re getting in the right car.

For years uber resisted making changes to its safety features, but after intense pressure from lawmakers and customers, the head of uber’s safety program rolled out the company’s new safety tool kit.

For one, you will now have the option of requesting a code to make sure you have the right driver.

Sachin Kansal, Uber head of safety, says, “if the pin is the right pin then the rider on their phone will get a confirmation that you are in the right car and now it is ok for you to get in the car.”

Lyanne Melendez, reporting: “the driver has to punch in the code otherwise he can’t continue with the ride.”

I explained how the new safety feature works to Juanita Wortham, a regular rideshare user.

Juanita Wortham, rideshare user, says, “there are so many Lyfts, there’s so many Ubers out there and you really don’t know if you are hopping in the right car cause everyone is requesting at the same time so you don’t know if you are safely getting in the right car.”

Riders or drivers can now text 9-1-1 discreetly, if in trouble.

Kansal says, “all you have to do is hit the send button and all the important information from your trip such as your current location, the driver information, the vehicle information is automatically texted to the 9-11 center.”

There will also be a facial recognition feature to make sure the driver with the account is the same person behind the wheel.

Lyanne Melendez, reporting: “This is perhaps my favorite feature. The app alerts me when I am close to being dropped off next to the bicycle lane.”

Bicyclists have been injured when the passenger was not paying attention while opening the door.

Veronica Sowers recently moved her from Chicago and agrees Uber needed to enhance its safety measures.

Sowers says, “I think especially in a big city like this, I think something like that would help me feel more comfortable.”

The announcement of these new safety features comes on the heels of a report from the Washington Post claiming Uber’s special investigation unit was trained to put the company ahead of passenger safety.