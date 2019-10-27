UPDATE: 5 people shot in Lansing; suspect on the loose

WLNS Brittany Flowers is live in Lansing where 5 people were injured after a shooting. This happened in the 1700 block of W Miller Rd. Police are still searching for a suspect, so if you know anything or hear anything you’re urged to contact the Lansing Police Department.

Lansing, MI (WLNS)

UPDATE (6:18 a.m.): Two people are being treated for their injuries at Sparrow Hospital.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says more information about the shooting is forthcoming. 6 News will be sure to update you online and on the air if we get that information before 6 News This Morning ends at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Five people were shot on the south side of Lansing. Emergency crews responded to shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on the 1700 West Miller Street.

The five victims have varying degrees of injury.

The suspect has not been caught.

Police describe the scene as “chaotic” and have closed off the area of Haag and King and are asking drivers to avoid the area. They’re also closing off the road at the intersection of Miller and Balfour.

If you know anything please call Lansing Police (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

