UPDATE: Virtual concerts to watch during the coronavirus quarantine

WARNING: These are raw livestreaming videos from artists, that can include graphic language, viewer discretion is advised.

As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists and musical institutions are taking the show online to share some musical joy during these trying times, according to a report by Billboard.



Thanks to everyone from the Dropkick Murphys to the New York Metropolitan Opera enjoy some entertainment from the safety of your couch.

March 19: Boredom will get kicked to the curb with the Billboard Live At-Home series, which will launch today with JoJo at 1:00 p.m. EDT via Billboard’s Facebook page. Look out for future sessions from Luke Bryan, Josh Groban, Russell Dickerson and many more.



The Philadelphia Orchestra gave their last performance on March 12, aired on public radio and live streamed.

Third Man Records will launch a series of daily live-streamed performances dubbed “Third Man Public Access” from the Blue Room at its Nashville headquarters every day at 12 p.m. CT, kicking off with a set from new age steel pedal player Luke Schneider. The shows will take place every day on Third Man’s YouTube page for the “foreseeable future” and feature some of the label’s “favorite artists sharing whatever is inspiring them during this impossibly dystopian moment in time.” Fans can use Venmo or Paypal to tip the entertainers.



Rudy Mancuso will go live at 8:00 p.m. EST on his YouTube channel to play some piano and hopefully provide a few laugh for his housebound fans.



Singer/songwriter Jens Lekman announced that after postponing his planned spring tour with youth orchestras he’s offering fans “personal shows over Skype” starting next week (March 23-29). “For one hour each day I will randomly be calling those who have signed up and play one song of my own choice, then move on to the next person,” he wrote. If you’re interested, sign up here.



Niall Horan and Common will put their hands up for the next installment of “Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions,” the virtual concert series which “aims to unite humanity at a time when many may feel isolated at home.” Horan will perform at his Instagram Live page today at 4:00 p.m. EST. Common’s performance will take place on his Instagram Live from 5:30 p.m. EDT.



Brad Paisley is taking requests for a Facebook Live concert that will air live at 6 p.m. EDT today



Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has assembled an incredible cast of artists and actors for a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” posted on Instagram. ““We are in this together, we will get through it together,” she said. “Let’s imagine together.”

Sony Music Nashville artists continue to share livestream concerts — today, Rachel Wammack and Matt Stell will go live on IG at 4:00 p.m. CST and 7:30 p.m. CST, respectively. Tyler Booth will perform on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. CDT.



Kelsea Ballerini will host an album countdown live stream today starting at 9:00 p.m. CT.



Indigo Girls will perform a livestream concert and Q&A via Facebook Live today. Head here at 6:00 p.m. EST to watch.READ MOREHere’s How Celebs Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic



Today, many of the artists slated to play this year’s Luck Reunion, the annual festival held in Willie Nelson’s backyard, will present “Til Further Notice,” a live-streamed, free event featuring call-in sets filmed live by artists themselves, including Nelson, his sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey and Randy Houser, among others. The sets will be viewable via Luck Reunion’s website, Twitch and Facebook between 7:00 p.m. and midnight ET. While the majority of the acts will perform and record from living rooms, bedrooms or home studios, a small number of local acts are slated to broadcast from Austin’s Arlyn Studios.

Americana Highways has announced a nightly live streaming music series called “Live Music From the Quarantine.” The series will kick off Friday (March 20) and will include four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week, via Facebook Live. Check out the schedule here.

“Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” will continue on Friday (March 20), when Julianne Hough will perform KINRGY, “a movement experience inspired by the elements,” via Instagram Live at 2:00 p.m. EST. Hozier and OneRepublic will also perform via Instagram Live on their individual pages, at 3:00 p.m. EST and 4:00 p.m. EST, respectively.

March 18: Diplo is staying true to the house music name by live-streaming 90-minute DJ sets straight out of his living room every night.



Miley Cyrus will host another hourlong live stream on Instagram starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. This installment will include a seven-minute workout, plus chats with Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer as well as Love Is Blind breakout couple Lauren and Cameron. Cyrus plans to do her Bright Minded live streams Mondays through Fridays.



“Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” will continue today at 4:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST with Charlie Puth. The performance will take place live on his Instagram page.



Charli XCX has announced a new series of daily “self-isolating” Instagram livestream shows, kicking off today here at noon EST with guest Christine and the Queens. Diplo, Clairo, Rita Ora and many more are on the lineup for future episodes; check out the full schedule here. Christine and the Queens and a ski mask-wearing Charli XCX got existential while chatting about the ups and downs of their isolations, but both artists have been trying to channel their creativity during this time.



The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will be closed until further notice due to coronavirus, but the museum will debut never-before-released digital programs from its archives online for free starting today. Look out for programming with Billie Eilish, Bob Newhart, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, Larkin Poe, Scarypoolparty, X Ambassadors and Yola.



New York’s 92nd Street Y 92Y@Home continues its daily live-streamed events tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST with a concert by young mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron; click here. Look out for Beethoven interpreter Jonathan Biss on March 26 as well.



Comedian Tim Heidecker hosted an eight-hour edition of his Office Hours podcast with special guests Bon Iver, Mac Demarco, Fred Armisen, John C. Reiley, Kyle Mooney and more. Listen here.



Sam Smith took to Instagram to share with fans that he’s suffering from allergies, but hopes to potentially host a singalong with fans soon. “If I’m better in a few days, I’m going to sing and play some songs and just record them, and hopefully we can all have a little sing-song together. I think we all need it,” he said.



March 17: At 6:00 PM EST, Ben Platt will host a #QuaranTunes Virtual Dance Party.



John Legend has helped launched “Together At Home,” which is supported by Global Citizen and described as “a series of online concert performances hosted on artists social media platforms to fight coronavirus and promote social distancing.” Legend will go live on Instagram Tuesday at 4:00 PM EST.

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard has announced that he’ll be providing fans with some in-home entertainment in the form of performances livestreamed from his home studio. Tune in here to see Gibbard stream daily, starting today at 7:00 PM EST.



Luke Combs will go live on Instagram today at 7:00 PM CDT to “sing a couple of tunes,” including a cover and a new song.



Country duo the Young Fables are hosting a live concert on Facebook at 9:00 PM ET, with a portion of their tips going to Smoking Mountain Meals on Wheels. “COVID-19 is affecting so many people, especially our elders,” they said on Facebook. “This non-profit organization is very close to our hearts.”



At 8:00 PM CT, Jon Cleary will stream a Q&A and performance from FHQ World Headquarters. Head here to watch.



Garth Brooks has announced that he will play a concert on his weekly “Inside Studio G” Facebook series on Monday (March 23) at 7:00 PM EST/4:00 PM PST. The show will be just Brooks and a guitar (and possibly wife Trisha Yearwood) taking requests for up to an hour.