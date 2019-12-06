US Airman surprises brother at school for his birthday

DELAWARE (KFDX/KJTL) — Tyler Owens and his sister, Airman First Class Lauren Owens hadn’t seen each other since July.

On Wednesday, Lauren Owens made a special trip to William Penn High in New Castle, Delaware to wish her brother happy birthday in person.

Tyler Owens, surprised by a visit from his sister said, “Definitely makes me proud because she, like, she made a big step by, like, just kinda like jumping off and just doing that. It was like a big thing, it’s not just like, it’s really scary and it was a hard experience for her, so, pretty proud.”

Airman First Class Owens recently finished training to be a certified meteorologist at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi and wanted to surprise her brother on his birthday before heading off to her next assignment.