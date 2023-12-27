DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she will change districts in her 2024 bid to continue representing Colorado in Congress.

Boebert made the announcement in a video on Facebook, saying she will now vie for the Republican nomination to represent the 4th Congressional District to be vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

“I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025,” Boebert posted with the video.

Boebert has represented the 3rd Congressional District, comprising Colorado’s Western Slope, and narrowly won reelection in 2022 by just 546 votes. She said she will move to the 4th Congressional District in 2024.

