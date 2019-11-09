Breaking News
Vanna White hosts Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery

by: Nancy Asiamah

(WWLP) – Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is home recovering after undergoing successful emergency surgery on Thursday, according to the television game show. 

As a result, taping for Thursday’s show was canceled nut resumed Friday as scheduled, with Vanna White as the host. 

The game show, which airs on NBC, made the announcement on Facebook and said Sajak underwent “successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.” 

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.” 

