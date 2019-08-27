Vegetarian Chicken nuggets to debut at KFC

Breaking News
ATLANTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Here in the U.S., Kentucky fried chicken is partnering with beyond meat to test plant-based chicken products.

Starting today, the fried chicken chain will debut vegetarian chicken nuggets and boneless wings at one of its Atlanta locations.

Customers will get a free sample with a purchase, and depending on customer feedback, KFC could potentially expand the products nationwide in the coming months.

Meat substitutes have been surging in demand, with sales expected to jump 78-percent in the next five years.

