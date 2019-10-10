Virginia Chick-fil-A employee going the extra mile, entering a storm drain to be of service

VIRGINIA (KFDX/KJTL) — You’re probably used to Chick-fil-A employees going the extra mile, but one in Virginia went absolutely above and beyond for a customer.

Shauna Hill was having a rough day when she dropped her phone down a storm drain at the fast-food chain.

She said she was incredibly upset because she just finished paying off the phone, and even just bought a new case.

But that’s when her back lucked turned around as Seth who worked at the Chick-fil-A, had just got off his shift and wanted to help.

After several tries, he realized the manhole cover wasn’t bolted down.

Both of them lifted it together and then Seth went down and retrieved the phone.

Hill shared the experience on social media where dozens of people commented, praising the employee.