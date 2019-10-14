WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT- Cameras capture AZ bus driver’s shocking abuse

ARIZONA (NBC News) — Police in Mesa, Arizona say a bus driver admitted to yelling obscenities at students and slamming on the brakes out of anger, throwing an 11-year-old into the windshield.

According to court documents, Jamie Tellez began driving when two children, an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old, were to the right in the first-row seat.

Surveillance video shows the boy hanging forward over the seat and another standing partially in the aisle and partially on the seat with the other boy.

Police said Tellez got angry when the 10-year-old hanging over the seat threw a piece of paper and missed the trash can.

Investigators said Tellez can be heard yelling obscenities at the students before slamming on the breaks in surveillance video of the incident.

The sudden stop caused an 11-year-old to fly forward and hit his head on the windshield, cracking the glass. The boy’s head and hip were injured.

Video shows Tellez then grabbing the boy who hit the windshield by his backpack and pushing him toward the rear of the bus, where he took another seat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

