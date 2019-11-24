WATCH: Bat takes flight inside ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin bat decided to explore a new travel experience on Saturday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A viewer video sent to KXAN appears to show the bat circling gate 21 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

An airport spokesperson confirmed the bat did make an appearance but said they believe it made its way out because it hadn’t been spotted inside in a while.

When a bird or bat does make its way inside the airport, ABIA’s policy is that staff are instructed to call in their wildlife management team and they work with other employees to attempt to capture the animal in a box. Protocol is to then release the animal back once they take it outside.

If droppings are spotted, they do a special cleanup of that area as well.