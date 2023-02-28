(WXIN) – Wendy’s chili is coming to store shelves.

Conagra Brands, a packaged food company that owns dozens of popular brands, revealed the news during a Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference last week.

It’s unclear if the chili will be available at multiple retailers or offered exclusively at certain stores.

Chili has been on Wendy’s menu since the chain’s start in 1969. As founder Dave Thomas detailed in his memoir, “Dave’s Way,” Wendy’s offered chili as a way to use leftover hamburger meat and cut down on waste, per Mashed.

The Wendy’s-branded canned chili will be sold in 15-ounce cans, according to an Instacart listing cited by The Tasting Table. The product page suggests the chili will be made with “minimally processed” beef, and contain 29 grams of protein a serving.

The canned version is expected to be available by the end of 2023.