White House moves to block Bolton book

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — In a move that could have a major impact on President Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial, the White House is working to stop publication of a new book from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

In a letter to Bolton‘s attorney, the White House National Security Council says Bolton’s book contains classified information and cannot be published.

Bolton’s lawyer is asking for an expedited review in case the former National Security Advisor testifies in the impeachment trial.

Bolton reportedly writes that he heard the president tie a Biden investigation to withholding Ukraine’s military aid.

The president’s legal team, and some Republican senators, are now arguing that even if the allegation is true, it’s not an impeachable offense.

“There’s always some personal interest in the electoral outcome of policy decisions, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin told senators Wednesday.

