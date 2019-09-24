Wife remembers her husband, Imelda drowning victim as a man of faith

HOUSTON (CNN NEWS) — 56-year-old Raul Eliseo Rivas-Hernandez was a man of faith. Scriptures in his home. The bible always nearby for him and his wife to read.

Wife, Irma Rivas, says, “my husband, he loved the Lord. He loved the Lord.”

His wife, Irma Rivas, is at peace now, but at the height of Imelda Thursday and the days thereafter, she could not control the rush of emotions.

Rivas: “crying like a baby. Shaking. Shaking.’

On thursday morning, she begged her husband of 25 years, not to go to work that day but he insisted that he would be ok. Then at about noon, she called him one more time.

Irma says she told him “honey come back home, come back home, he said I will call you back, he never called me back. Never called me back.”

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that Rivas-Hernandez attempted to drive the van he was in through will Clayton parkway, but the vehicle sank in about 8 feet of water.

The family found out the following day that he had passed away.

Niece, Xeoara Zepeda, says “el me decia que era una sobrina especial para el.” He used to tell me all the time that I was his very special niece, she said.

The entire family is heartbroken and devastated. But their faith is helping them heal.

Rivas says, “now I’m happy, now I’m happy because I know he go to best place. He called him home. He went home with the Lord.”

Raul’s family will hold his viewing on Tuesday, and he’ll be buried Wednesday.

