NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WDHN) — A former pageant queen has reportedly been given bond after her estranged husband, the intended target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot, did not object, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported on Wednesday that prosecutors in the Bahamas originally objected to bond for 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver of Thomasville, Georgia, withdrew the objection after speaking with her estranged husband, Robert Shiver.

Lindsay Shiver was given a $100,000 bond, but ABC News reports that Shiver cannot have her bail signed until Wednesday, August 9, because the court needs an address for her while she is out.

According to Bahamas Court News, Shiver allegedly plotted to kill her husband and hired her lover, Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, to carry out the murder. All three have been in custody since last week, CNN reports.

Bethel, 28, of Abaco, Bahamas, and Newbold, 29, were each given a $20,000 bond, the New York Post reported.

All three must wear ankle monitors and remain in the Bahamas until October 5. Shiver will also have a daily curfew of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and must sign in at the Central Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Robert Shiver filed for divorce in April after allegedly uncovering the “adulterous conduct” between his wife and Bethel, and he sought sole custody of their three kids. The filing came just a day before Lindsay did the same, CNN reports.

Bahamas Court News states law enforcement discovered the murder plot while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. They claim officers came across messages on WhatsApp, a social media app, regarding the alleged plan to kill Robert Shiver while searching the phone of one of the break-in suspects.

Shiver, Bethel, and Newbold are scheduled to appear in court again in early October. The three suspects could face 30 and 60 years behind bars if convicted.

Shiver, whose maiden name is Shirly, was named Miss Houston County in 2005, according to Houston County Pagent Inc. She also placed second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Robert Shiver is the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company. According to his biography on his company’s website, he was a member of the Auburn Tigers football team during his college years, where he served as a long snapper from 2006-2008. Reports show he also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.