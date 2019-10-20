Woman attempts to give 2-year-old bath in bizarre Franklinton break-in

National News

by: Dan Pearlman

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother says she was horrified when she woke up and found another woman inside her home, getting ready to give her 2-year-old son a bath.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Areica Hill said.

Hill told NBC4 that she awoke Wednesday morning to the sound of a dog barking in her home. 

“I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall,” Hill explained. “I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub.”

Hill said she fought the woman off, and her boyfriend held the woman in place until the police arrived.

Elizabeth Hixon, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary.

An affidavit in the case, filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, said: “Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence.”

On the phone, Hixon’s mother told NBC4 that her daughter had good intentions and that her heart was in the right place.

Hill said she had never met Hixon.

She plans to follow this case, as it moves forward.

“I would like to see other charges filed against her,” Hill stated.

Prosecutors have yet to receive the police investigation. Once they do, they will determine what charges are appropriate, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office.

Hixon has posted bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations"

Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family"

Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News