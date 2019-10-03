1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Woman climbs over fence at Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit

National News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoo officials say a woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.

The Bronx Zoo says in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

The zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.” The Bronx Zoo says they have a “zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Jody Wade arrested for violating probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jody Wade arrested for violating probation"

Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day"

WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research"

WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students"

"Crispy" the Hawk, released back into the wild

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Crispy" the Hawk, released back into the wild"

Hello Texoma: Coffee with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: Coffee with a Cop"

Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers"

WFPD: City View ISD teacher arrested for racing corvette drunk without pants

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: City View ISD teacher arrested for racing corvette drunk without pants"

State Rep. James Frank Will Seek Re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Rep. James Frank Will Seek Re-election"

Hello Texoma: WFISD Dance Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: WFISD Dance Party"

Jody Wade arrested for violating probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jody Wade arrested for violating probation"

Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News