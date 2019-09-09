Woman told she’s ‘too big’ for pedicure

HOUSTON (CNN) — A Houston woman says a nail salon discriminated against her by refusing service, telling her she’s too big for a pedicure.

The shop worker says she was afraid she would break the chair.



Customer Tina Lewis, says, “I get my nails and my toes done every two weeks and I’ve never had a problem like that.”

Tina lewis says she is a confident woman someone who loves herself just the way she is.

Lewis says, “Someone needs to go down there and let them know that if they do have requirements they need to be posted on the door.”

And she says the employees at this Greenspoint area nail shop are lucky it was her and not someone with low self-esteem who had to hear these words: “And I was like, are you serious? Are you saying I’m too big to sit in the chair?” says lewis.

The woman claims she was denied a pedicure because of her weight.

The shop’s security cameras captured the interaction Thursday afternoon, and an employee tells us, yes, they did say that.

Marie Bui, Rose Nails employee says, “And I did say with her, ‘I’m so sorry I cannot service it for that because my spa chair very small.'”

The employee claims the shop already has a broken chair they believe was caused by a previous customer who was overweight.

We reached out to attorney Steve Shellist to get his input on whether this was legal.

Shellist says heavy people are not protected under the law like race or gender and in this case, the business can legally refuse service.

For Tina, she says things should’ve been handled better and says she will not be back to the shop.

Lewis says “It was like very disrespectful, to me I felt like it was discrimination.”

The owner of the nail salon says a chair costs a couple hundred bucks, and they can’t afford repairs, so they have to run the business accordingly.