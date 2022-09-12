(NEXSTAR) – Starting Monday, you can teach your old iPhone a few new tricks.

Updating the phone’s software to the latest version, iOS 16, will unlock a load of new features, from the ability to edit text messages after they’re sent, to new filters meant to help you focus.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Text message editing

If you make a typo while texting, you’ll have 15 minutes to correct yourself, thanks to an update to Messages. You can make edits to a message up to five times, Apple says.

If you sent something to the wrong person, you can also “undo” a send for two minutes after the text is fired off.

Another update to Messages allows you to mark a text as unread so that if you don’t have time to respond in the moment, you’ll have a reminder to check back on it later.

Customize your Lock Screen

iOS16 includes a ton of new ways to customize your iPhone’s screen saver. You can pick new fonts and colors for the time, create a gallery of photos that cycle through, and customize which widgets you want to see on the screen. The software can also suggest which photos already saved on your phone would look good as a Lock Screen.

You can also add certain “Live Activities” to the Lock Screen, allowing you to check on sports scores or other live events without unlocking your phone.

You also have the option to make multiple custom lock screens that are easy to switch between – that way you don’t have to just pick one favorite to look at.

Focus better

The new software allows you to set up different states of “Focus” (like a “Personal Focus” or “Work Focus” setting). From there, you can really get into the nitty gritty of what shows up on your phone during focus time.

For example, you can set up “Work Focus” to show all your upcoming calendar events on the Lock Screen, but silence incoming calls and texts. You could set up a “Personal Focus” setting that allows all those texts and calls to come through, but blocks your work email. You could even have different photos on your Lock Screen depending on which mode is enabled.

Talk-to-text improvements

Your phone’s dictation ability should improve with this software update, Apple says. Punctuation should insert itself into the dictated text automatically, and you’ll also be able to insert emojis while dictating.

Email tweaks

A few changes to the Mail app are coming with iOS 16, including the option to undo send before your recipient gets the email. The app may also warn you if it thinks you’ve forgotten to add an attachment, and it’s supposed to include improvements that will making searching for a specific email easier.

Map your way around

A few updates to Apple’s Maps app allow you to add multiple stops to a journey. You can also check transit fares before you head out. Maps now syncs across your Apple devices, so the company says you can plan your route on your computer, for example, and then see it on your phone to help with navigation.

You may be prompted it’s time for the update in the coming days, but you can also install iOS 16 sooner by going into your phone’s settings, tapping “General” and then “Software Update.” Apple says the update will be available on Monday, Sept. 12, though it’s not clear what time it will be pushed out to devices.

iOS 16 is compatible with the iPhone 8 models, and every model released after that, as well as the second generation iPhone SE and later.

Apple has a detailed description of all the new iOS16 features on its website.