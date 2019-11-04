You’re Never Too Old for a Bear Hug: Gordmans’ BEARS that CARE support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

HOUSTON (KFDX/KTJL) — Cuddly bears named after Bella, a special little girl at St. Jude, are waiting at your local Gordmans as the gift of hope this holiday season. Bella has childhood cancer and is getting the expert care she needs from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

This holiday season, Gordmans is bringing the St. Jude mission into its stores with BEARS that CARE. Starting Nov. 1 through New Year’s Eve, guests can help families by purchasing the bears for under $10; Gordmans will donate $2 of each bear sale to St. Jude. Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should ever worry about is helping their child live.

Gordmans, which is part of the Stage community of stores, also will donate $1 on behalf of the first 35,000 guests who use the hashtag #bearsthatcare on Gordmans’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to make a donation at checkout in their local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com/stjude, and 100% of the donations will go to St. Jude.

Here’s the critical impact St. Jude brings to families in our local communities:

Because St. Jude freely shares its discoveries, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands of more children.

St. Jude is where doctors often send their toughest cases because St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for some of the most aggressive forms of childhood cancer.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.

“I give thanks this holiday season for the loyal support of Stage Stores as we kick off the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign,” said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The caring and unwavering commitment of Stage Stores, their dedicated employees and generous customers to the children of St. Jude is instrumental in helping raise the necessary funds to ensure that families never pay St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

With the help and generosity of our guests, the Stage community of stores raised just under $900,000 for St. Jude in 2018 and over $6 million in the past six years.

“Please join us in making the holidays brighter for St. Jude families so that kids like Bella get the good care they need,” said Michael Glazer, president, and CEO of Stage. “We are committed to helping St. Jude reach as many children as possible to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Go to gordmans.com to find a store near you or to donate online.