(KFDX/KJTL) — National Voter Registration Day is a holiday dedicated to raising awareness about registering to vote across the United States.

Since 2012, the holiday has been held annually on the fourth Tuesday of September. This year it is taking place on Sept. 24.

You can check if you are registered by clicking here.

If you aren’t registered, register by clicking here.

October 7, 2019 is the last day to register to vote for the November 5, 2019 election.

*Per Sec. 13.143(e) of the Texas Election Code, if the 30th day before the date of an election is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal state or national holiday, an application is considered to be timely if it is submitted to the registrar on or before the next regular business day.

For more voter information resources, click here.

