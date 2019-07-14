2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack

Breaking News
DURANT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who had been drinking deliberately forced another vehicle into oncoming traffic on an Oklahoma highway, causing a head-on collision that killed two people and injured four others.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the suspected road rage attack happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant, which is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart declined to say what led to the confrontation.

The patrol says those who were killed or injured were either in the vehicle that was pushed or the one that it struck. One passenger in each vehicle was killed.

The patrol says the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash had been drinking and left the scene before he was arrested. He hasn’t been formally charged yet.

