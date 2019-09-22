3 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected drug overdose

National
Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh police investigators gather outside an apartment building on the city’s South Side where police say multiple people are dead and others are hospitalized in what they’re calling a “medical situation” Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Police said Sunday that all of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Authorities are asking the public for information on a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands. Police say they’ve identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands Saturday night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three people were killed and four others were hospitalized early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.

The victims, all men, appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same place in an apartment on Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear which drug or combination of drugs was involved. Investigators were interviewing survivors at the hospital.

All of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Police determined the victims initially went to a venue together, then headed to the apartment where they overdosed.

“To be clear, this was not a case of a tainted drug being passed around or distributed in large volume at a large venue which could have affected even more people. It appears to have been isolated to a single location,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “However, police are concerned about a tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.”

Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. The hospitalized victims’ conditions ranged from serious to critical.

The apartment building said the victims were not tenants of the building, but knew someone who lived there.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Iowa Park food pantry remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park food pantry remodel"

WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge"

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus"

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday"

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary"

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

Thumbnail for the video titled "One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax"

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News