3 killed, 9 wounded in shooting at party in California home

National
Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the E. 7th Street in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The shooting happened in a backyard of a home behind a nail salon. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who opened fire from an alley into a party killed three people and wounded nine others in California before fleeing in a vehicle, police said Wednesday.

A search was underway for at least one suspect, possibly more, after the Tuesday night attack at a Long Beach home.

Police Chief Robert Luna called the shooter a coward and urged residents to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest.

“We need to get these dangerous people off the street,” he said.

Authorities believe the shooting was planned, though a motive had not yet been determined and there was no evidence it was gang-related.

“I don’t believe this was just a random act of violence,” Luna said.

Police said a man with his face concealed fired the shots from an alley behind the home into the gathering of 25 to 30 people, including a group of co-workers, then fled in a vehicle.

Luna said arriving officers found a horrific, bloody scene.

Three men were killed, and seven women and two men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions could not be immediately determined.

The names of those killed have been withheld pending family notification.

Luna said he doesn’t remember a case with so many victims in the coastal city of 470,000 people after more than three decades working there.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"

What the Tech: Halloween safety app

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Halloween safety app"

Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat"

Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District"

Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe"

WF art museum opens Art Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF art museum opens Art Express"

Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures"

Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures"

Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown"

4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project"

WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs"

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week"