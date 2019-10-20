3 US soldiers killed in crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2009, file photo a soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart, Ga. U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart. Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The release had few additional details and did not identify the soldiers.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle.

The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where two of them were treated and released. A third soldier was transferred to another hospital, though his injuries were not considered life threatening.

