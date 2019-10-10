Alaska doctor, nurse charged with vast opioid distribution

National
Posted: / Updated:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska doctor and nurse practitioner face federal charges of illegally distributing millions of opioid doses to patients that resulted in addiction, overdoses and deaths, officials said.

The Alaska U.S. attorney announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Jessica Joyce Spayd and 74-year-old Lavern Davidhizar were arrested and charge separately with providing opioids to patients who did not medically require them.

Spayd, an advanced nurse practitioner and owner of Eagle River Wellness in Eagle River, has been charged with distribution of narcotic substances resulting in death.

Davidhizar, a physician at Family Medical Clinic in Soldotna, was charged with distribution of a scheduled controlled substance. He prescribed so many narcotic pills he became known by drug users as “the Candy Man,” authorities said.

The medical professionals helped fuel the state’s opioid epidemic, prosecutors said.

Spayd distributed more than 4 million doses of opioid narcotics to 450 patients between 2014 and 2019, authorities said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration took notice of Spayd because of signals including patients traveling long distances, prescriptions written before previous prescriptions expired, and patients using multiple names and pharmacies, according to a criminal affidavit.

At least 19 of Spayd’s patients “died within one month of filling an opioid prescription” issued by her. Twelve died within two weeks and five died the same day or the next day, the affidavit said.

Davidhizar prescribed more than 700,000 narcotic pills between 2017 and 2019, and “was well known in the drug abuser community on the Kenai Peninsula,” a criminal affidavit said.

Undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agents posed as patients with signs of opioid addiction but “little pain justifying the opioids they sought,” according to the affidavit, which said Davidhizar still prescribed opioids to them.

Spayd faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges, while Davidhizar faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."

Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank."

Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide"

Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week."

Tray’vean Jones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray’vean Jones"

SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn

Thumbnail for the video titled "SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn"

An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.

Thumbnail for the video titled "An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross."

CFA employee Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFA employee Virginia"

PlayStation 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation 5"

Uber Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Pets"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19"

City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News