Arizona gun store swipes at gun control with ‘Beto Special’

National
Posted: / Updated:

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix gun store owner says he will continue offering assault-style rifles at a discount in response to presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s call to confiscate them.

Matt Boggs told Azfamily.com on Thursday that he sold 200 rifles in a few hours under the “Beto Special.” He is awaiting more inventory at his Tempe store.

Boggs says he felt compelled to act following O’Rourke’s comments during last week’s Democratic presidential debate.

O’Rourke said he would take away anyone’s AR-15 or AK-47 so it could not “be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”

Gerry Hills, president of nonprofit Arizonans for Gun Safety, says business owners like Boggs are putting profits before people’s safety.

She says assault rifles serve no real purpose and are “vanity guns.”

___

Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title"

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway"

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community"

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail"

Marine veteran receives high honor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marine veteran receives high honor"

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19"

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News