Asylum seeker released from US custody after hunger strike

National
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — One of two Indian nationals who refused to eat for more than 70 days while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been released after a year in immigration detention.

Ajay Kumar left a detention processing center near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in El Paso on Thursday accompanied by human rights advocates.

Kumar and fellow Indian national Gurjant Singh say they fled India facing political persecution. Both stopped eating July 8. Kumar’s lawyer said in August that her client had been force-fed.

Lawyers for the men say their clients agreed to start eating again after ICE agreed to their release.

An ICE spokeswoman declined to comment.

Attorney Jessica Miles represents Singh and says she expects him to be released Friday.

Kumar was denied asylum. He will live with a human rights advocate in New Mexico while appealing the ruling.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"

Fake FedEx roberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake FedEx roberry"

Birthdays 9-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-26-19"

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News