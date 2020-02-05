California pardons gay civil rights leader in new initiative

Breaking News
BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade
1  of  176
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Anchor Baptist-WF Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse and Annex Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Burkburnett Meals on Wheels Burkburnett Senior Center Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates Church of Good News City View ISD Clay County Senior Center Clinics of North Texas- Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care (doctors will notify pa Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Dr. Ghanbari East Side Faith Center Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Elk's Lodge #1105 Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Evangel Temple-WF Express Employment Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park First United Methodist Church--Vernon First United Methodist Church--WF Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Goldsmith Drug Store-Electra Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta Cowboy Church Henrietta ISD Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holliday ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Jefferson Street Baptist Church Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Magic Aire Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Texas DMV Office Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Thornberry Baptist Church Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls Child Support Office Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Wilbarger Tax Assessor-Collector Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - All offices Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

California pardons gay civil rights leader in new initiative

National

by: DON THOMPSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Baynard Rustin

FILE – This Dec. 14, 1970, file photo shows civil rights leader Bayard Rustin at the New York Hilton. California’s governor announced Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, that he is posthumously pardoning Rustin, a gay civil rights leader, while creating a new pardon process for others convicted under outdated laws punishing homosexual activity. Rustin was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a key organizer of the March on Washington in 1963, and helped plan other nonviolent protests and boycotts to end racial discrimination. He served 50 days in Los Angeles County jail and had to register as a sex offender before returning to his home state of New York. He died in 1987. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor announced Wednesday that he is posthumously pardoning a gay civil rights leader while creating a new pardon process for others convicted under outdated laws punishing homosexual activity.

Bayard Rustin was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a key organizer of the March on Washington in 1963. He also helped plan other nonviolent protests and boycotts to end racial discrimination.

Gov. Gavin Newsom pardoned Rustin for his arrest in 1953 when he was found having sex with two men in a parked car in Pasadena. He was in town as part of a lecture tour on anti-colonial struggles in West Africa.

He served 50 days in Los Angeles County jail and had to register as a sex offender before returning to his home state of New York. He died in 1987.

Newsom noted that police and prosecutors nationwide at the time used charges like vagrancy, loitering and sodomy to punish lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people.

He issued an executive order creating what he called a new clemency initiative to identify those who might be eligible for pardons and swiftly consider those applications. He encouraged Californians to apply for clemency for people they believe meet that criteria.

Newsom’s office could not say if other states have taken similar steps.

“In California and across the country, many laws have been used as legal tools of oppression, and to stigmatize and punish LGBTQ people and communities and warn others what harm could await them for living authentically,” Newsom said in a statement. He thanked those who pushed for Rustin’s pardon and encouraged others in similar circumstances “to seek a pardon to right this egregious wrong.”

Newsom first gained national prominence in 2004 when, as San Francisco’s mayor, he ordered officials to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. The practice was overturned then but eventually became the law nationwide.

The California Legislature’s LGBTQ and black caucuses last month asked the Democratic governor to pardon Rustin.

Rustin’s close friends knew he was gay, but his religious and political associates distanced themselves after his arrest, Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Assemblywoman Shirley Weber told Newsom on behalf of the caucuses.

“Generations of LGBT people — including countless gay men — were branded criminals and sex offenders simply because they had consensual sex,” Wiener said in a statement praising Newsom’s actions. “This was often life-ruining, and many languished on the sex offender registry for decades.”

Weber said the pardon helps leave Rustin’s legacy in the civil rights movement “uncompromised.”

“Rustin was a great American who was both gay and black at a time when the sheer fact of being either or both could land you in jail,” she said in a statement praising Newsom. “This pardon assures his place in history.”

Rustin was stripped of his leadership post at the Fellowship of Reconciliation, a pacifist organization involved in the civil rights movement, after U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina read Rustin’s arrest file into the Congressional Record.

California repealed the law against consensual sex between same-sex adults in 1975, and in 1997 created a way for those individuals to be removed from the California Sex Offender Registry. But neither step changed the original convictions.

President Barack Obama honored Rustin posthumously with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News