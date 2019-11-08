1  of  4
Chemical mixture at Buffalo Wild Wings kills 1 employee

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee has died and at least 10 people have been hospitalized following a chemical mixture at the restaurant.

WHDH-TV reports officials responding Thursday night to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area found a male employee suffering from nausea. Burlington police say they think he inhaled fumes from a cleaning agent.

The employee, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Authorities evacuated the restaurant and urged anyone who was inside at the time to get medical treatment, if needed.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is “shocked and saddened” and working with the franchisee and authorities.

The suburban Boston sports bar will remain closed while the investigation continues.

