Chief: Suspect in officer’s slaying ‘very target specific’

Detroit Police officers gather on the corner of Wyoming and Chippewa streets where one officer was fatally shot and another was wounded while responding to a home invasion on Detroit’s West Side, late Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s police chief says a gunman who fatally shot one officer and wounded another was trying “to bait” them as they searched a home for him.

Chief James Craig said Thursday that the 28-year-old man waited at the bottom of basement stairs, fired two shots from an assault-type rifle and ran past the fallen officers. Other officers shot him in the arm outside the home. He was arrested a block away.

Craig said the gunman was “very target specific” and “knew what he planned to do.”

Officer Rasheen McLain was shot in the neck and died. Officer Philippe Batoum-Bisse is being treated for a leg wound.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening as officers responded to a report of a man with a gun who was looking for an estranged girlfriend.