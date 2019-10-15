Conservationists seek protection of California Joshua trees

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, two visitors ride their bikes along the road at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. A conservation organization has petitioned for protection of the western Joshua tree under the California Endangered Species Act due to the effects of climate change and habitat destruction. The Center for Biological Diversity filed the petition with the state Fish and Game Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The western Joshua tree needs protection under the California Endangered Species Act because of threats from climate change and habitat destruction, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a petition Tuesday to the state’s Fish and Game Commission.

The petition comes amid rising concern about the future of the crazy-limbed trees with spikey leaves that have come to symbolize the Mojave Desert and draw throngs to Joshua Tree National Park.

“The state has to step up for these trees,” center conservation director Brendan Cummings said in a statement.

The petition asks that western Joshua trees be given “threatened” status under the act.

The request states that the trees meet the definition of a plant that “is likely to become an endangered species in the foreseeable future in the absence of the special protection and management efforts.”

Researchers have found that Joshua trees are dying off due to hotter and drier conditions, and fewer young trees are surviving, according to the center, a nonprofit conservation organization based in Tucson, Arizona.

The trees are migrating to higher elevations where there are cooler and more moist conditions, but they face destruction by fire due to invasive, non-native grasses in those locations.

Joshua trees also face challenges due to urban sprawl in the desert as well degradation of habitat for energy projects, powerlines, pipelines and off-road-vehicle use.

The western Joshua tree’s habitat includes Joshua Tree National Park and stretches to the west along the north slopes of the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges into the Antelope Valley, northward along the eastern flank of the southern Sierra Nevada and eastward toward the edge of Death Valley National Park and into Nevada.

The eastern Joshua tree — a distinctly different plant — lives in the Mojave National Preserve and eastward into Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

The Center for Biological Diversity said that under the California Endangered Species Act, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has three months to make a recommendation to the Fish and Game Commission, which would then vote on the petition next year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA"

Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid7"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid6"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid5"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid4"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid3"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid2"

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid1"

Near drowning: 4-year-old saves drowning sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "Near drowning: 4-year-old saves drowning sister"

4-Year-Old Saves Drowning Sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-Year-Old Saves Drowning Sister"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News