Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

Court calls US “enhanced interrogation techniques” torture

National
FILE – This undated file photo provided by U.S. Central Command, shows Abu Zubaydah, date and location unknown. A federal appeals court hearing the case of a Guantanamo Bay inmate who was subjected to brutal treatment by the CIA after being detained following the 9/11 attacks took the rare step of calling “enhanced interrogation techniques” torture. The Ninth U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco said in a ruling Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, allowing Abu Zubaydah’s lawyers to question two former CIA contractors that the Palestinian man “was tortured.” (U.S. Central Command via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal court in San Francisco has taken the unusual step of using the word “torture” to describe the treatment of a Palestinian man while he was in CIA custody following the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals used the word in a 2-1 ruling to describe the harsh interrogation methods used against a prisoner known as Abu Zubaydah while he was held in clandestine CIA detention facilities overseas.

Zubaydah has been held without charge since September 2006 at the detention center on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

His lawyers were seeking depositions from two private contractors who designed the CIA interrogation program. The Ninth Circuit ruling said the two contractors could face limited questioning.

