Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

Manhattan prosecutor: 12 Gooding accusers could testify

National
Posted: / Updated:

Cuba Gooding Jr., third from left, is escorted handcuffed as he arrives in court to face sexual misconduct charges, Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct. The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defense paints it as a shakedown attempt. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Up to a dozen accusers could testify at the sexual misconduct trial of Cuba Gooding Jr., a Manhattan prosecutor said Tuesday.

Prosecutor Jenna Long made the comment as the actor pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

The allegations from the 12 other women range from 2001 to 2018 and all involve allegations he touched or grabbed women at bars, hotels or restaurants. Prosecutors said several of the alleged incidents happened in New York or the Los Angeles area. Others are said to have occurred in Las Vegas, Dallas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The defense has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Gooding’s lawyer said outside court that he is “absolutely dumbfounded.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd annual pet costume contest benefiting Texas Pit Crew"

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"

WFHS Sporting Clay Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFHS Sporting Clay Classic"

Abby Loring Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring Goodbye"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News