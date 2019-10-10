Evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads in Bay Area town

Firefighters work to contain a wildfire burning off Merrill Dr. in Moraga, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Police have ordered evacuations as the fast-moving wildfire spread in the hills of the San Francisco Bay Area community. The area is without power after Pacific Gas & Electric preemptively cut service hoping to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions throughout Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Police have ordered evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spreads in the hills of a San Francisco Bay Area community.

Moraga-Orinda firefighters responded to the scene near the St. Mary’s College campus early Thursday. The school does not appear threatened at this time.

Cal Fire says the flames consumed about 60 acres in little more than two hours.

Moraga police ordered evacuations in the town’s Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents were told to take only essential items.

The community in Contra Costa County is part of Pacific Gas and Electric’s ongoing pre-emptive electricity shutdowns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

