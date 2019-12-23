Gas prices going down in time for holidays

Breaking News
(NBC)— A gift just in time for the holiday travelers, gas prices are down.

According to the Lundberg survey, the national average is $2.60 a gallon.

That’s down more than eight cents in the past six weeks.

The reason for the decrease in prices is that production at refineries is up, and inventories are bulging.

There’s so much gas in the U.S. that retail prices are dropping even as oil prices are up a bit.

Gas prices are still higher than they were last year when the national average was $2.43 a gallon.

