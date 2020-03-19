1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott issues executive order limiting restaurants and bars First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County
1  of  27
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Cruising Downtown Duncan El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Governors ask feds for funding, flexibility, to battle virus

National

by: BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association, announces five priorities that governors are asking of the federal government to fight the coronavirus during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard is standing left. Karen Salmon, Maryland’s superintendent of schools, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — States need more federal funding and increased access to test kits, ventilators and other supplies to fight the coronavirus, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.

Hogan spoke on behalf of the National Governors Association at a news conference at his residence in Annapolis, Maryland. Hogan, who is chair of the NGA, held a conference call with other governors Wednesday and compiled a list of five immediate needs from the federal government.

“We need all levels of government working together to get through this crisis,” said Hogan, a Republican.

Governors want maximum flexibility for the use of the National Guard and more guidance on how the Defense Production Act will be implemented, he said. The act, invoked by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, gives the federal government broad authority to direct private companies to meet the needs of the national defense.

Hogan said governors also are requesting a delay or greater flexibility for completing the 2020 census and the transition to Real ID.

Hogan said Maryland has waived state requirements, so that driver’s licenses won’t expire during the state of emergency in Maryland to prevent crowds at Motor Vehicle Administration offices. However, federal law requires Real ID compliance by Oct. 1. Hogan said governors don’t want people coming to MVAs with the documents they need to present in person to be in compliance.

“Other governors all agreed and said, ‘Yes, that’s a big problem for all of us.’ So, we’re just asking to push the pause button on all these things that require interaction with people where they would spread the disease,” Hogan said.

The NGA also will push for dedicating at least 50% of funding in the phase three supplemental budget that Congress is considering, Hogan said.

The governors will bring their requests to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a call later Thursday, Hogan said.

“I will then be reaching out to leaders of both parties in both houses of Congress” later Thursday, Hogan said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News