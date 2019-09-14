Police: Owner blew up house on his daughter’s wedding day

National
Posted: / Updated:

First responders work at the scene of a house fire in Edgewood, Pa,. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Flames were reported at two homes Saturday afternoon in suburban Edgewood. Emergency officials say one house collapsed and another next door was damaged. (Christian Snyder/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (AP) — A homeowner near Pittsburgh blew up his house on his daughter’s wedding day, police said shortly after his body was found in the rubble late Saturday.

The man had been seen standing in front of his house in Edgewood shortly before it exploded and caught fire, authorities said, but for several hours he couldn’t be accounted for. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Officials are still investigating the explosion’s cause, but “it looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house,” Police Chief Robert Payne said. “And of course, it wouldn’t take much of a spark to explode the house.”

Most of the family was out of the house at the time for the wedding, officials said.

Police said they had been to the home before for domestic issues relating to mental illness.

A house next door that was damaged by the fire had recently been sold, and officials say a family had been planning to move in soon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway"

Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off"

"Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership"

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"

Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll"

Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community"

Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car"

Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail"

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News