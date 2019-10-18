Illegal BASE jumper calls police after cell tower mishap

National
Posted: / Updated:

A BASE jumper was rescued from a city of Menomonie bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300 ft. tower he jumped from in Menomonie, Wis., on Oct. 17, 2019. He was arrested for criminal trespass after his parachute got tangled in the guy wires of a cell phone tower in northwestern Wisconsin. Police say the 20-year-old man was illegally jumping from a 300-foot Charter Communications tower in Menomonie Thursday when his chute got tangled in the wires leaving him dangling 50 feet above ground. He called police for help.(Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A BASE jumper who jumped illegally from a northwestern Wisconsin cellphone tower ended up calling the police on himself after his parachute became caught on a guy wire, leaving him dangling perilously 50 feet (15 meters) from the ground.

Police say the 20-year-old man jumped from the 300-foot (90-meter) Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday morning.

After his rescue at around 9:30 a.m., the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System and arrested for criminal trespass.

BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch their descent.

Menomonie is 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed"

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News