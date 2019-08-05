Immigration round table being held in South Texas today not open to media

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — A Republican congressman from Texas whose district includes Kerrville, Austin and northern San Antonio, is hosting a round table discussion on immigration in South Texas Monday afternoon. However, only the conservative media outlet Brietbart is allowed to attend, Border Report has learned.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is hosting the “State of the Border” round table discussion today from 2-4 p.m. at the National Border Patrol Council’s offices in Edinburg, Texas. Speakers include U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, and Michael Cloud, R-Texas, along with Hector Garza, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council; U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Maria Michel-Manzo, and Jaeson Jones, a retired DPS captain.

A media release sent out from Roy’s office last week billed the event as “an in-depth presentation of what is happening at our southern border from those who are living it every single day.”

However, Roy’s office told Border Report this afternoon that “access has been restricted to Breitbart. They will have exclusivity for coverage. No other reporters will be allowed,” a staffer answering phones for Roy in Washington, D.C., said.

Breitbart News is an extremely right-leaning publication that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon helped to build. Bannon no longer works with the organization.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon poses prior to an interview with The Associated Press, in Paris on May 27. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)

Roy serves on the Budget, Oversight and Veterans Affairs committees and is the ranking member of the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. He served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and was staff director for Sen. John Cornyn’s, R-Texas, leadership office. He also served as first assistant attorney general under Texas’ Attorney General Ken Paxton and was a senior advisor to former Gov. Rick Perry.