Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo former President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a student who’s question has been picked for him to answer during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor in a statement issued Tuesday. She said the 95-year-old is in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home after his fall Monday evening.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players"

Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone"

Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes"

What The Tech: new Facebook design

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new Facebook design"

Vacant home of James Staley vandalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacant home of James Staley vandalized"

Property flipping brothers to revitalize two properties in Graham

Thumbnail for the video titled "Property flipping brothers to revitalize two properties in Graham"

Flu season is here, public health urges residents to get vaccinated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu season is here, public health urges residents to get vaccinated"

Pastor raising money from church roof

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor raising money from church roof"

Donny Davis released on bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donny Davis released on bond"

Man assaults wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man assaults wife"

Olney man arrested for alleged assault at motel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olney man arrested for alleged assault at motel"

Wichita Co. Deputy celebrates 50 years in law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Deputy celebrates 50 years in law enforcement"