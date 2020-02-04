Judge OKs limited release of Pentagon Papers case records

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Judge OKs limited release of Pentagon Papers case records

National

by: ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Elsberg, Daniel Ellsberg

FILE – This May 18, 1973, file photo shows Daniel Ellsberg, the former government consultant who in 1971 released the Pentagon Papers that exposed the deceit of American policymakers during the Vietnam War. A federal judge ruled Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, that the federal government must release some documents that will shed light on two grand juries that sat in Boston nearly 50 years ago to investigate the leak of the Pentagon Papers. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The government must release some documents that will shed light on two grand juries that sat in Boston nearly 50 years ago to investigate the leak of the Pentagon Papers, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The records detailing the probe into the publication of records that exposed the deceit of American policymakers during the Vietnam War were sought by Jill Lepore, a Harvard University professor and New Yorker staff writer.

Lepore filed a petition in 2018 seeking the long-secret documents from the 1971 grand juries, saying the records would “fill a significant gap in the public’s understanding of the Pentagon Papers episode and contribute to contemporary debates over press freedom and national security.”

But federal prosecutors fought their release, arguing that it is critical to keep grand juries secret in order to encourage witnesses to testify freely and protect the privacy of people who are later cleared of accusations.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said in her written decision that she would grant a “limited disclosure” of the grand jury materials but not allow the “unfettered” access Lepore sought.

Burroughs is allowing the release of transcripts and exhibits for witnesses who supported making the files public but will allow officials to request redactions. The judge is also allowing the release of transcripts and exhibits for witnesses who are dead, unless the government can prove they need to stay secret to protect surviving family members.

If the government objects to the release of other documents, it has 60 days to explain why they should stay under wraps, Burroughs said. The judge signaled that she may be willing to delay the release of the records so the government has a chance to appeal, “given the importance of this issue.”

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston declined to comment.An email was also sent to Lepore’s attorneys Tuesday.

Burroughs said she was allowing the documents to be released “reluctantly,” expressing concern it could have “unintended consequences” or open the door to the release of other secret grand jury documents in the future.

“All of that being said, the authority of the court to allow the disclosure sought in this case seems clear and given the passage of time, the historical significance of the materials at issue and the fact that much of the matter is already in the public domain, the court must conclude that the limited disclosure allowed herein does not run afoul of any of the purposes of grand jury secrecy,” Burroughs wrote.

Among those who supported their release was Daniel Ellsberg, the former government consultant who gave the papers to The New York Times, The Washington Post and other newspapers.

Ellsberg said in a declaration filed in court that it is important “now more than ever” to release the grand jury investigation records because it represented one of the government’s earliest attempts “to use the Espionage Act to indict journalists for doing journalism.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News