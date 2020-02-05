Judge strips terrorist of citizenship at government request

1  of  115
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone Agape Church WF All Family Chiropractic Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Browning Electric Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Children Come First Day Care Children's Dentristry-WF Christ Academy City View ISD Clarity Direct Care Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Daughters of The Nile Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Dr. Diane Cooper Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Church Henrietta - CDC First Baptist Church WF- Wee School First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Friendly Door - Iowa Park God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Growing Center Daycare Harmony Clinics Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta ISD Holliday ISD Holliday Senior Center Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class Hospice Wings of Hope Imagination Station Daycare-Electra Interfaith Outreach Services Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Kinderkids Learning Center Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Meals on Wheels Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Positive Frame of Mind Counseling Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center Rose St Day treatment Saint Jo ISD School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trash Collection Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Outpatient Rehab United Regional Physicians Group Vernon College Waste Connections Trash Service Weight Watchers Wichita Christian Wichita County Courthouse Wichita County Offices Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County Public Schools

Judge strips terrorist of citizenship at government request

National

by: ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has stripped a terrorist of his naturalized U.S. citizenship, siding with the government in the case of a Pakistan-born man convicted more than 15 years ago of plotting to destroy New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Defendant Iyman Faris, once a truck driver in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced in 2003 for aiding and abetting al-Qaida by scoping out the bridge as part of a plot to cut through cables that support it. His case was among the first and highest-profile terrorism cases after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Faris met with Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan and worked with Sept. 11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, although some critics questioned how realistic the plot was, given post-Sept. 11 security in New York.

The government argued that Faris lied on immigration papers before becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1999 and that his terrorist affiliations demonstrated a lack of commitment to the U.S. Constitution. Faris entered the U.S. using with the passport and visa of someone he’d met in Bosnia, the government said.

“He was a wolf in sheep’s clothing who took advantage of American generosity with plans to terrorize and murder,” Steven Weinhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, said in a statement. “He does not deserve the honor of being an American citizen.”

Two years ago, Judge Staci Yanle rejected a similar request by the government, saying at the time there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Faris’ misrepresentations influenced the decision to grant him citizenship.

In a ruling on Friday, she said the government had proved its case. “The United States of America has produced clear and unequivocal evidence that Defendant Iyman Faris obtained his naturalization unlawfully,” Yanle wrote.

Faris, 50, is currently housed in a federal prison in Marion, Illinois, with a release date in August.

Faris was known as Mohammad Rauf before becoming a U.S. citizen. He worked as a truck driver in Columbus and was married to an American woman for a while. Over the years, he talked about a book he was going to write detailing his adventures, once telling a girlfriend he was going to earn a million dollars from his writing.

Faris’ attorney has argued that the government’s request violated the terms of Faris’ 2003 plea agreement, which never included the possibility of denaturalization or deportation. Chicago defense attorney Thomas Durkin said Wednesday it was disappointing not to be able to make their case in a trial, which had been scheduled for next month.

At that trial, “the government’s war on terror tactics and promises could be fully aired,” Durkin said. “This is a dangerous precedent being set that could well have serious consequences for all U.S. citizens.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News