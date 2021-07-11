Lafayette man survives ‘Forrest Gump’ jump into Atchafalaya Basin

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (KLFY) It was a scene from the movie, “Forrest Gump” minus the magic of TV!

In this case, the jumper was not attempting a “by-any-means necessary” approach to being at his sick mother’s bedside like when Forrest jumped from the shrimp boat.

As it turns out, the unidentified man from Lafayette was bored after being stuck in traffic for hours following a 10-vehicle pileup miles ahead.

“It was a 98 foot jump,” his travelling buddy and friend Khory Vaughan told KLFY.

“We know the area and we are familiar with the water, but this was not a wise thing to do.”

Vaughan said his friend treaded water for about three hours before help arrived.

“He started to lose his strength, Vaughn said.

Once brought to shore with help from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the jumper was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Vaughn said is friend is ok and has learned his lesson.