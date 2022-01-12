Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson leaves tugboats behind as its head out to the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warship was the third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer built for the Navy at Bath Iron Works. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The ship previously left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.